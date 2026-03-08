Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Snapped Making Out During Soccer Game

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds did not have Justin Baldoni on their minds while attending a soccer game in Great Britain on Saturday -- because they were too busy sucking face!

The famous couple was snapped packing on the PDA during a fifth-round matchup at the Emirates FA Cup between Wrexham and Chelsea in Wales.

One photo shows Blake and Ryan locking lips in a very warm embrace. Another captures Blake hugging Ryan from behind with her arms wrapped tightly around his waist.

Ryan, who co-owns the Wrexham team, stares out onto the field from the stands at the Racecourse Ground football stadium. Wrexham lost to Chelsea 4-2, and was eliminated from the FA Cup.

But the loss didn't dampen the mood. After the game, Blake and Ryan posed for a photo on the field, and Blake later uploaded the image to her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, "What. A. Game."

It was a rare public outing for Blake and Ryan, who have been keeping a low profile ever since the start of their court battle with Baldoni in December 2024. The legal fight stems from Blake's many issues with Baldoni on the set of the film "It Ends With Us."

In her lawsuit, Blake claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her, created a hostile work environment and launched a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni filed his own lawsuit against the New York Times for publishing a piece about Blake's sexual harassment claims, but the judge later tossed it out. He then sued Blake and Ryan for defamation and extortion, but that suit was also dismissed.