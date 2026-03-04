Ryan Reynolds Psyched to Call Wrexham Game, No 'Brady or Manning' Pressure

Ryan Reynolds is about to call his first professional soccer game with pal and team co-owner Rob McElhenney ... and the pressure's off because they ain't Tom Brady or the Manning Bros., who are expected to be experts behind the mic.

Here's the deal ... the UK's Sky Sports announced today the duo would be color commentators for the upcoming match between their club, Wrexham A.F.C., who are playing Swansea City A.F.C. in the English Football League Championship next week.

A source close to RR tells TMZ … Unlike NFL legends Brady and the Mannings, there’s no expectation of excellence in broadcasting, no matter the sport … so Ryan and Rob get to have fun -- and they're sure as hell going to.

Doing color for a game is something RR has wanted to do for a long time, we hear … and he thinks it’ll be fun for fans to hear two complete novices try to keep up. But, they've owned the team for five years, so they know their stuff!

Plus, this is going to give RR a chance to speak unfiltered about the town and club -- and how much they mean to the Hollywood duo.

Beyond the two being total goofs ... we're told they'll touch on the “most beautiful part” of the whole buying a team “experiment” has been the influx of bucks to Wrexham -- and seeing the town prosper with tourism revenue now up to $255M each year.