Ryan Reynolds' Rep Defends Mean Texts About Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds' camp is defending his unsealed texts from the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal war ... and their position is he's a good husband sticking up for his wife.

A spokesperson for Reynolds tells TMZ … "Yes, Ryan got involved -- what husband wouldn’t support his wife and the mother of his children? He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so."

The rep adds ... "If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough. He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now, and always."

As we reported ... Ryan blasted Justin in a series of texts to his agent.

A source close to Ryan tells TMZ ... he was only on the set of 'It Ends With Us' twice. These emails and phone calls are from a frustrated and concerned husband, whose wife was being harassed and felt as though she was being retaliated against. For most, if not all, the communications Ryan was making and marketing 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

Ryan's unsealed texts also saw him bring Johnny Depp's name into the fray ... and we also saw some of Taylor Swift and Blake's texts.