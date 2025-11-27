Hugh Jackman, Taylor Swift Were Present During Baldoni Vs Ryan Reynolds Exchange

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were front-row for a massive Hollywood dust-up -- new court docs show they were right there when Ryan Reynolds unleashed on Justin Baldoni during a heated confrontation over Blake Lively.

TMZ has obtained the docs, and they spell out a tense moment inside Reynolds’ NYC penthouse on April 25, 2023 -- where Ryan allegedly confronted Baldoni over a comment about Blake’s weight that he apparently took as fat-shaming.

The filings say Reynolds snapped, calling Baldoni out directly... and the whole exchange turned emotional fast. Baldoni apologized, got visibly upset and even broke down -- all while Taylor and Jackman were present as the drama unfolded.

FWIW -- a source close to Taylor previously told TMZ she had no idea this meeting was even happening, saying she simply arrived at Blake’s place when Blake told her to, walked into the tail end of it, and only met Baldoni once in passing. The source also said Taylor was confused why Blake later described her as her "dragon," calling the characterization "weird to say about a friend."

The confrontation is now a key piece in the ongoing legal war surrounding "It Ends With Us," where things between Lively and Baldoni have grown messier every week.