Victoria Gotti Seeks New Kidney Transplant Extension For Carmine as Prison Deadline Looms

Victoria Gotti is currently on the mend from a serious infection that canceled her kidney transplant from her son, Carmine Agnello ... as they wait to see if they'll secure a rescheduled surgery date before he heads to the slammer.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the famous mother and son duo -- the bloodline of Mafia boss John Gotti -- is waiting to hear back from a surgeon today to see when Victoria can be fit in for surgery. It does not look like it's going to happen by Monday, which is Carmine's surrender date ... but they don't have a final answer yet.

A judge said this week if Victoria has the surgery before or on Monday, Carmine's surrender date will be pushed until Sept. 18.

As we reported, Carmine is due to serve 15 months in prison after pleading guilty in September 2024 to wire fraud involving about $1.1 million in COVID-19 relief loans.

TMZ is told the author and businesswoman is hoping to get a reasonable reschedule date from doctors so she and Carmine's legal team can take that to the court to ask for an extension for Carmine to go under the knife before reporting to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The family feels the judge has been understanding through this entire process, and they are thankful for that, we hear.

But they know Carmine's imprisonment is inevitable, and if the judge decides Carmine needs to surrender himself Monday, then he will.

ICYMI, the kidney transfer from Carmine to Victoria was scheduled for Aug. 3, but she got a nasty infection, which made her ineligible for the procedure. Sources tell TMZ docs are diligently working to clear the infection ... but she may not be well enough for a procedure by Monday.

This is a very "emotional" time for the family, we're told, and unlike the narrative that's going around, they are not trying to play any games. Sources connected to the family tell TMZ Carmine is not trying to get out of his prison sentence -- his mom got sick and has serious kidney disease complications, and he simply wants to help his mom.

Carmine's goal is to have his kidney removed before he enters prison, so he does not need to go through the BOP.

Sources say Carmine is a perfect match, has gone through all the tests, and was ready for surgery on August 3 ... but unfortunately, it simply could not happen. We're told he is not looking to shave any time off his sentence ... he is just committed to helping his ailing mother.