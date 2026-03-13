Victoria Gotti Says She Doesn't Want Her Son's Kidney If He Recovers in Prison

If You Have To Recover In Prison!!!

Victoria Gotti says she would rather forgo a kidney transplant from her son and let her disease take over her body than watch her oldest child heal from the procedure in prison.

TMZ spoke with Victoria on Thursday, and she tells us her rationale is rooted in what happened to her infamous dad, New York mobster John Gotti, when he went to federal prison.

Victoria says her father -- the former head of the Gambino crime family, who was convicted of racketeering and murder at his federal trial in 1992 -- died of throat cancer behind bars in 2002 at the age of 61.

She says she saw how her dad was treated with his health issues in prison, and she doesn't want that for her son, Carmine.

In a recent court filing, Victoria begged a judge to keep Carmine from going to prison so he could donate one of his kidneys to her because she suffers from chronic kidney disease.

In 2024, Carmine pleaded guilty to fraudulently applying for COVID relief loans for his auto parts business, using $420,000 of the loan money to invest in a cryptocurrency company.

Prosecutors asked the judge to send Carmine to prison for 31 to 44 months, but Carmine's attorney, Steven Metcalf, is requesting probation.

Meanwhile, Metcalf filed an emergency request with the court Thursday night after Carmine's sentencing, set for today, was adjourned.

Metcalf wrote the surgery to remove one of Carmine's kidneys and transfer it to Victoria is scheduled to take place on March 30, with 3 surgeons to perform the procedure.

But the lawyer says Carmine is still not cleared for the surgery, though he needs to be within 2 weeks.