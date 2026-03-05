Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant

Doing Well After Kidney Transplant

Play video content X/@BigWillie7179

Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson just provided a positive update after undergoing a kidney transplant this week ... thanking his fans, friends and loved ones for supporting him through the tough time.

The 50-year-old All-Pro tackle has been battling kidney disease for a decade ... as the pain meds he was taking to combat his numerous career-related injuries caused his organs to deteriorate.

Anderson put his head down and got to work -- losing 60 pounds to get into operation shape.

Fast forward to this week -- Anderson had surgery in Atlanta, with his girlfriend being his donor ... and he praised her for being a true warrior throughout the process.

In fact, Anderson said he woke up in his hospital room to her tickling his feet!!

"She has to be the strongest person I know," Anderson said.

He said he's a little bit sore and spent some time in the ICU with high pressure ... but now things are more normalized, and he's chilling.

Anderson said his new kidney is doing great ... and his own is still kicking, too!!

Now, Anderson can focus on getting back to 100% before eventually returning to his gig as a high school offensive line coach and his training academy.