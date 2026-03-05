Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant

Willie Anderson Doing Well After Kidney Transplant ... My GF's A Warrior!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
030526_willie_anderson_kal
THANKS FOR THE PRAYERS
X/@BigWillie7179

Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson just provided a positive update after undergoing a kidney transplant this week ... thanking his fans, friends and loved ones for supporting him through the tough time.

The 50-year-old All-Pro tackle has been battling kidney disease for a decade ... as the pain meds he was taking to combat his numerous career-related injuries caused his organs to deteriorate.

willie anderson sub getty 2
Getty

Anderson put his head down and got to work -- losing 60 pounds to get into operation shape.

Fast forward to this week -- Anderson had surgery in Atlanta, with his girlfriend being his donor ... and he praised her for being a true warrior throughout the process.

In fact, Anderson said he woke up in his hospital room to her tickling his feet!!

willie anderson sub x 1
X / @BigWillie7179

"She has to be the strongest person I know," Anderson said.

He said he's a little bit sore and spent some time in the ICU with high pressure ... but now things are more normalized, and he's chilling.

willie anderson sub getty 1
Getty

Anderson said his new kidney is doing great ... and his own is still kicking, too!!

Now, Anderson can focus on getting back to 100% before eventually returning to his gig as a high school offensive line coach and his training academy.

Get well soon, Big Willie!!

