Charles Barkley Confronted By San Antonio Mayor Over Past City Criticism

Play video content Video: Charles Barkley Called Out by San Antonio Mayor ESPN

Charles Barkley has had plenty to say about San Antonio and its "big ol' women" over the years ... but he was forced to eat his words (and some churros) on Wednesday -- when he was confronted by the city's mayor!!

The hilarious interaction went down right on "Inside the NBA" ahead of Game 1 at Frost Bank Arena ... when Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and the Chuckster were joined by Gina Ortiz Jones, who took the opportunity to defend San Antonio right in its biggest critic's face.

After a montage of Chuck's classic jabs, GOJ wasted no time going after the guy ... saying, "I've learned a long time ago you can't teach courage, you can't teach class, and Mr. Barkley reminds us of that."

Barkley then backpedaled quite a bit ... admitting he is happy to be back in the city and claiming all his past remarks were made in jest.

The mayor eventually extended an olive branch -- or in this case, a fried dough pastry -- to settle the beef ... while getting in one more crack at Chuck in the process.

"We know he's on a diet, but we know he's not really on a diet, so here are the churros -- Chucky churros," she said.

"Welcome to San Antonio -- go Spurs go!"