Chicago Police Aware of Viral Cubs Fan National Anthem Slap

A Chicago Cubs fan's smack heard 'round the internet isn't leading to a police investigation ... at least not yet.

Chicago Police tell TMZ ... they're aware of the viral video showing an older Cubs fan slapping a younger spectator on the back of the head during the national anthem at Wrigley Field ... but so far, no police report has been filed.

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The clip, which exploded on social media after Sunday's Cubs-Twins game, shows the older man, who's decked out in Cubs gear, yelling at the younger fan seated in front of him to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner."

When the younger spectator stays seated, the older fan reaches forward and smacks him on the back of the head. The hit draws the attention of nearby fans, with at least one person appearing to object to what just happened.

The head smack apparently got the message across ... because the younger fan stands for the remainder of the anthem.