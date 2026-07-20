Offset Sentenced Over Assault at L.A. Weed Shop, Gets Community Service

Offset scored a light sentence as part of the criminal case accusing the rapper of assaulting a weed shop security guard ... TMZ has learned.

Court records obtained by TMZ show Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was ordered to serve 12 months of probation.

In addition, Offset was ordered to stay away from the weed dispensary where the scrap took place, not make threats against any person, and not own or possess any dangerous weapon.

Offset will also have to pay an undetermined amount of restitution, perform community service, and complete an anger management class.

As TMZ first reported, Offset was charged with assault over a March 2025 incident where he was accused of attacking a guard named Jim Sanchez at MedMen LAX.

The guard claimed Offset was “hostile” when asked to show his ID. He said Offset hit him in the face and had others attack him. The guy claims he was hospitalized and suffered injuries.