BBC Commentator Mixes Up Pharrell With 'AKA Rocky' at World Cup Final
World Cup Commentator Pharrell?! AKA?! A$AP?! I'm Lost!!!
A BBC commentator was anything but "Happy" with his celebrity identification skills during the World Cup Final ... mistaking Pharrell for A$AP Rocky -- and somehow bungling Rocky's name in the process.
The hilarious flub came about 15 minutes into Sunday's showdown between Spain and Argentina ... when cameras cut to Pharrell sitting in the stands at MetLife Stadium.
BBC play-by-play man Guy Mowbray took a crack at identifying him, saying ... "I think that is AKA Rocky" ... before quickly correcting himself, "Or A$AP Rocky, sorry."
Yeah ... closer on the name, still miles off on the man. Rocky was seated alongside baby mama Rihanna while rapper Future and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson also were in the same suite.
Pharrell -- rocking a backward cap and shades -- seemed blissfully unaware he'd just been confused with RiRi's man, but viewers immediately pounced on the double whiff online. Some couldn’t decide what was funnier ... Mowbray calling the rapper "AKA Rocky" or confidently slapping that name on Pharrell.
As TMZ previously reported ... the stands were overflowing with A-listers, including President Trump, Tom Cruise, Mick Jagger, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and the Beckham family ... so perhaps Mowbray's celebrity-recognition circuit was simply overloaded.
Spain ultimately defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to capture the World Cup championship ... and while Guy didn’t exactly nail this particular call, at least he got the players right.