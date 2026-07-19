BBC Commentator Mixes Up Pharrell With 'AKA Rocky' at World Cup Final

A BBC commentator was anything but "Happy" with his celebrity identification skills during the World Cup Final ... mistaking Pharrell for A$AP Rocky -- and somehow bungling Rocky's name in the process.

The hilarious flub came about 15 minutes into Sunday's showdown between Spain and Argentina ... when cameras cut to Pharrell sitting in the stands at MetLife Stadium.

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BBC play-by-play man Guy Mowbray took a crack at identifying him, saying ... "I think that is AKA Rocky" ... before quickly correcting himself, "Or A$AP Rocky, sorry."

Yeah ... closer on the name, still miles off on the man. Rocky was seated alongside baby mama Rihanna while rapper Future and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson also were in the same suite.

Pharrell -- rocking a backward cap and shades -- seemed blissfully unaware he'd just been confused with RiRi's man, but viewers immediately pounced on the double whiff online. Some couldn’t decide what was funnier ... Mowbray calling the rapper "AKA Rocky" or confidently slapping that name on Pharrell.