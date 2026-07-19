Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, Shakira Rock First World Cup Final Halftime Show

The FIFA World Cup Final went full Super Bowl Sunday ... trotting out a halftime show stacked with music royalty, soccer legends, and even a couple guys from "Ted Lasso."

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Madonna kicked off the spectacle alongside Brazilian soccer icons Ronaldinho and Ronaldo ... before the gang from "Sesame Street" got the stadium chanting with a rendition of The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army."

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BTS then lit up the field with their smash hit "Dynamite" ... but the substitutions were only getting started.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt -- better known as Ted Lasso and Coach Beard -- emerged to send Justin Bieber into the game, offering him a few words of encouragement before his performance.

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"Don’t be envious. Nobody’s watching. Make us proud," Jason told him ... as the pair held up a "Beliebe" sign modeled after AFC Richmond's famous "Believe" sign.

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Bieber followed the pep talk by performing "Everything Hallelujah" ... before Shakira and Burna Boy closed out the star-studded set with "Dai Dai," the official song of the 2026 World Cup.

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The whole production carried a message of love and unity ... with FIFA using the first halftime show in World Cup history to prove the beautiful game can bring some serious star power, too.