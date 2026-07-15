Argentina Celebrates Dramatic World Cup Victory Over England

Argentina is headed back to the FIFA World Cup final after pulling off a comeback for the ages against England ... and the photos from Wednesday's game in Atlanta capture every glorious -- and gut-wrenching -- second.

Check out the gallery ... Lionel Messi and Co. erupted after scoring in the 85th and 92nd minute to roar back for a dramatic a 2-1 victory, leaving England's players and fans stunned.

Among the unhappy England fans ... David and Victoria Beckham.

Argentina now faces Spain in Sunday's final in New Jersey ... where the defending champs will try to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.