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Argentina Celebrates Dramatic World Cup Victory Over England

FIFA World Cup 2026 Thrill and Glory for Argentina!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
2026 World Cup Semi-Final: England vs. Argentina
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Celebratory Shots Launch Gallery
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Argentina is headed back to the FIFA World Cup final after pulling off a comeback for the ages against England ... and the photos from Wednesday's game in Atlanta capture every glorious -- and gut-wrenching -- second.

Check out the gallery ... Lionel Messi and Co. erupted after scoring in the 85th and 92nd minute to roar back for a dramatic a 2-1 victory, leaving England's players and fans stunned.

Among the unhappy England fans ... David and Victoria Beckham.

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Argentina now faces Spain in Sunday's final in New Jersey ... where the defending champs will try to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

It's not all bad for England ... they get to go down to Miami and play France in Saturday's third-place match.

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