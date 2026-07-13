'VPR' Alum Scheana Shay Steps In to Help at Seattle Bar Overrun by World Cup Fans

Play video content Video: Scheana Shay Pours Drinks as World Cup Crowd Takes Over Seattle Bar

Scheana Shay proved she hasn't forgotten her restaurant roots ... 'cause TMZ has learned she jumped in to help staff at a packed Seattle bar after it was flooded with World Cup fans.

TMZ obtained video of the "Vanderpump Rules" alum Saturday at Uptown Hophouse in Seattle, where she helped serve customers after the pub was unexpectedly slammed by the soccer crowd as England faced Norway in their quarterfinal matchup.

We're told the bar quickly filled with patrons looking to watch the action, leaving employees scrambling to keep up with the rush. Rather than watch the chaos unfold, we're told Scheana volunteered to help, delivering food and lending a hand until things settled down.

The move was second nature for Scheana, who spent years working at SUR before becoming one of the original stars of "Vanderpump Rules."

And this isn't the first time she's clocked back in.

As TMZ previously reported, Scheana worked a surprise shift at a Chili's in Los Angeles last year as part of a collab with the chain, serving guests while proving she hadn't lost her server skills.