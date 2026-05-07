Scheana Shay Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 41st Birthday!
Scheana Shay Turns 41 'It's All Happening' Birthday Hot Shots!
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Scheana Shay caught lightning in a bottle for "Vanderpump Rules," so to honor the on-screen icon's 41st birthday, we’re SURving up her hottest shots.
Scheana’s one-liners go all the way back to 2013, and they still hold up today -- “It’s All Happening” remains one of her most iconic.
But putting her talents to the side for a quickie, she's also got a bod on her that glows with everything ... and is definitely still happening!
A sexy slit dress like this really steals the spotlight ... Scheana’s selfies like these beat fried goat cheese balls any day ... 😉
Blow out the candles and see Scheana the smokeshow in our photo gallery!