Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Scheana Shay Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 41st Birthday!

Scheana Shay Turns 41 'It's All Happening' Birthday Hot Shots!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Scheana Shay Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Scheana Shay Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Scheana Shay caught lightning in a bottle for "Vanderpump Rules," so to honor the on-screen icon's 41st birthday, we’re SURving up her hottest shots.

Scheana’s one-liners go all the way back to 2013, and they still hold up today -- “It’s All Happening” remains one of her most iconic.

0506-Scheana-Shay-Its-All-Happening-SUB
Getty

But putting her talents to the side for a quickie, she's also got a bod on her that glows with everything ... and is definitely still happening!

0506-Scheana-Shay-Hot-Shots-Sub1

A sexy slit dress like this really steals the spotlight ... Scheana’s selfies like these beat fried goat cheese balls any day ... 😉

Blow out the candles and see Scheana the smokeshow in our photo gallery!

Related articles