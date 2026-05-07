Scheana Shay Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 41st Birthday!

Scheana Shay caught lightning in a bottle for "Vanderpump Rules," so to honor the on-screen icon's 41st birthday, we’re SURving up her hottest shots.

Scheana’s one-liners go all the way back to 2013, and they still hold up today -- “It’s All Happening” remains one of her most iconic.

But putting her talents to the side for a quickie, she's also got a bod on her that glows with everything ... and is definitely still happening!

A sexy slit dress like this really steals the spotlight ... Scheana’s selfies like these beat fried goat cheese balls any day ... 😉