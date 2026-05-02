Olivia Attwood's Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 35th Birthday!

Olivia Attwood is 35 and looking fire! And in honor of the blonde bombshell's birthday ... we're celebrating with a roundup of her sexiest snaps!

The 'Love Island' alum loves flaunting her fab figure on social media, which feels like the birthday gift that keeps on giving.

This is her first birthday in a while sans wedding ring ... since earlier this year word got out that she and longtime love Bradley Dack had separated after 2 years of marriage.

She reportedly confirmed the split on Instagram, saying the soccer star had lied and cheated on her multiple times.