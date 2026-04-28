Jessica Alba's Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 45th Bday!
Jessica Alba's Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 45th Bday!
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Superhero, businesswoman, and mother of 3 -- Jessica Alba is the whole package! It's the famous actress' birthday and it's only right to kick off the day with showin' off her best angles ... which happens to be all of them!
Of course Jessica has been workin' hard, but she sure knows how to relax, oftentimes heading to the beach to flaunt her bikini bum!
Don't be shy, scroll though her hot shots through the years and find the word in this fun game of bubble pop!
Happy birthday, Jessica!