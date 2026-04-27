Lizzo's Sexiest Shots to Celebrate Her 38th Birthday!

Lizzo has once again gone 365 days around the sun and she's still lookin' "Good as Hell!" The "Birthday Girl" turns 38 today and it's only right to showcase her sexiest shots ... she sure knows her best angles!

The body positive singer never misses a chance to share her hottest pics, and we've gathered them all in one place for your convenience! Don't be shy, scroll through the gallery and then see if you can guess the word in our Lizzo-themed game!