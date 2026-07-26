Trump Shares A.I. Pic of Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney After WHCD Speech

President Trump is doubling down on his controversial speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner for CNN's Kaitlan Collins ... posting an A.I.-generated image depicting the anchor as transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney.

Trump shared the photo on Truth Social Sunday ... showing Collins smiling in a black dress and gloves while clutching a Bud Light, with several more cans sitting in front of her ... mirroring Dylan's 2023 Bud Light ad that prompted Conservatives to boycott the brand.

As TMZ previously reported ... Trump targeted Collins during Friday night's rescheduled WHCD ... first calling her journalism award "fake" before commenting on her looks and telling her to smile.

Play video content Video: Trump Tells Kaitlan Collins She Should Smile More At White House Correspondents Dinner C-SPAN

He then cracked that he wanted to congratulate Kaitlan on landing a major Bud Light sponsorship ... only to learn it was actually Dylan in the ad.

Collins appeared to brush off the jabs afterward ... posting an Eleanor Roosevelt quote reading, "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent," and emphasizing the importance of the First Amendment and asking powerful people uncomfortable questions.

A CNN spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional, trusted journalist being honored tonight for her depth of knowledge and the context she provides to audiences all over the world."

The spokesperson continues ... "She reports every day from the White House and the field with real strength and tenacity and skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day. We stand by her to the fullest extent."

Play video content 4/1/23 Video: Dylan Mulvaney Collabs With Bud Light, Gets Her Face On The Can Instagram / @dylanmulvaney

Dylan partnered with Bud Light in 2023 while documenting her transition online ... setting off massive backlash from conservatives, including Kid Rock, who famously shot up cases of the beer.