Nick Fuentes Compares MLK Assassination to Charlie Kirk's in Debate with Hunter Biden

Nick Fuentes and Hunter Biden's debate got heated around issues of race relations ... with the far-right commentator arguing white people didn't blow up after Charlie Kirk's death like Black people did after MLK's.

Clips from the pair's conversation are going viral on social media ... including one in which Fuentes -- who has been described by the Anti-Defamation League and even Encyclopedia Britannica as a white supremacist, though he rejects the label -- argued white people moving to the suburbs coincided with dangerous race riots in America during the late 1960s.

Nick Fuentes and Hunter Biden debate after Fuentes compares MLK to Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/RgVIoKE9Ti @Channel5iveNews

Biden didn't argue for the violence, but he injected some nuance into the debate ... mentioning the anger and frustration which caused the violence came from generations-long disrespect and oppression of the Black community.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination simply pushed many over the edge, Biden argued ... and Fuentes fired back by pointing out cities weren't burned down after President Donald Trump was shot or when Kirk was assassinated.

The two then debated Tyler Robinson's views -- who is accused of killing Kirk -- with Fuentes insisting he's a liberal while Biden pointed out he came from a conservative background.

Play video content Video: Hunter Biden, Nick Fuentes Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan

There was a lot more to their conversation about race as well ... the two talked about everything from crime to President Trump.

As we told you, this isn't the only time this debate got heated ... sources revealed to us the two shared some laughs over the course of their conversation -- but moderator Andrew Callaghan also almost had to get between the two to stop a full-blown fight from going down.