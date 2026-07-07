Hunter Biden Jokes About Starting OnlyFans, Says He Could Use His 'Old Stuff'

'I Could Put Up All My Old Stuff'

Play video content Video: Hunter Biden Jokes About Starting an OnlyFans Account Friends Keep Secrets

Hunter Biden got a lot more than a confidence boost from Benny Blanco and Lil Dicky ... joking about launching an OnlyFans account!!!

Hunter went on the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast with Benny, Dicky and Kristin Batalucco ... telling them about what's next in his career and explaining he's working on poetry and essays.

But after the hosts repeatedly hyped up Hunter's looks and style, the conversation took an unexpected turn towards OF.

Check out the clip ... Hunter starts wondering if all the compliments are actually a suggestion that he start an OnlyFans account. He even jokes he could dust off his "old stuff" for subscribers -- a cheeky reference to his infamous 2020 nude photos leak.

The hosts pump the brakes, saying they meant modeling ... but they're quick to add an OnlyFans wouldn't be a bad payday either, even bringing up Shannon Elizabeth's recent move to the platform.

Play video content Video: Hunter Biden Says He’d Team Up With Gavin Newsom for 2028 Governor's Podcast Team

As TMZ previously reported, Hunter has been making more mainstream appearances lately, including his sit-down on Gavin Newsom's podcast ... where he said he would be down to run with Newsom as his VP on a potential presidential ticket.

Now Hunter's adding another memorable interview to the list -- even if this one came with a hypothetical business plan.