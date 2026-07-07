Ex-Florida Democratic Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum Arrested For Drug Possession

Andrew Gillum -- the ex-politician who lost to Ron DeSantis by a slim margin in the 2018 Florida governor's race -- was arrested last week in Alabama on drug offenses, TMZ has learned.

Gillum was taken into custody Thursday night by officers in Daphne, AL, and then booked in the Baldwin County jail for possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, according to online police records. The Daphne PD has yet to release details on what led to his latest brush with the law.

You may recall ... in 2020, Gillum and another man were found dazed and confused inside a room by paramedics at the Mondrian Hotel in South Beach, Florida. Another man discovered the two and called 911, worried that the person with Gillum had possibly overdosed.

Police body cam footage was later released, showing several prescription pill bottles inside the room. Cops also removed three small bags of methamphetamine.

However, prosecutors never formally charged Gillum or the other man in the room because there was insufficient evidence to link them directly to the drugs, which were not found on their persons.