Mitch McConnell's Daughter Deactivates X Account as Health Mystery Continues

Mitch McConnell's health saga is continuing to fuel questions in Washington ... and now, one of the people closest to him has suddenly gone silent online.

Porter McConnell -- the eldest daughter of the former Senate Majority Leader -- appears to have deactivated her X account as speculation about her 84-year-old father's condition continues to swirl. The account had long been active ... with Porter frequently criticizing both her father's politics and the Republican Party.

The move comes as McConnell remains out of public view following the tight-lipped medical emergency that landed him in the hospital last month.

As TMZ has reported, emergency responders found the longtime Kentucky senator unconscious at his D.C. home on June 14 before transporting him to a hospital. His office later said he was receiving "excellent care," but has offered few specifics otherwise.

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Last week, a spokesperson for McConnell told TMZ ... "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."

McConnell hasn't cast a Senate vote since June 11 and hasn't been seen publicly in the weeks following the hospitalization. He had already announced he would not seek reelection this year after a decades-long career.

McConnell dealt with a series of health problems over the years ... including back in February when he landed in a hospital bed due to flu-like symptoms.