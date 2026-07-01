Play video content Video: Sen. Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious When Rushed to Hospital Broadcastify.com

Mitch McConnell's medical scare last month was way more serious than first disclosed ... the senator reportedly found unconscious before he was rushed to the hospital.

McConnell lost consciousness at his home in Washington, D.C., on the morning of June 14 after a 911 call was made ... TMZ can confirm.

Journalist Desiree Townsend posted a recording believed to be the call from the emergency dispatcher to social media.

As TMZ reported ... a rep for McConnell said the senator was receiving "excellent care" -- but he didn't disclose any details on the medical issue. It's unclear if he's still hospitalized.