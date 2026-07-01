Sen. Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious When Rushed to Hospital
Sen. Mitch McConnell Found Unconscious When Rushed to Hospital
Mitch McConnell's medical scare last month was way more serious than first disclosed ... the senator reportedly found unconscious before he was rushed to the hospital.
McConnell lost consciousness at his home in Washington, D.C., on the morning of June 14 after a 911 call was made ... TMZ can confirm.
Journalist Desiree Townsend posted a recording believed to be the call from the emergency dispatcher to social media.
As TMZ reported ... a rep for McConnell said the senator was receiving "excellent care" -- but he didn't disclose any details on the medical issue. It's unclear if he's still hospitalized.
The 84-year-old McConnell has dealt with a series of health problems over the years ... including just a few months ago when he landed in a hospital bed due to flu-like symptoms.