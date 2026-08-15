Travis Kelce Shows Off Wedding Band at First Chiefs Preseason Game

Travis Kelce flashed his most important jewelry before his first preseason game of the new season ... and we don't mean one of his three Super Bowl rings.

The Kansas City Chiefs star pulled up to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday ... strutting into the venue in a black and gold shirt and a pair of shades shielding his eyes.

Honestly, he could have arrived in just his underwear, and Swifties still might not have noticed ... because his left ring finger drew most of the attention.

Yep, dutiful husband Travis is wearing his wedding ring ... a simple gold band which matched his watch on his right arm and the gold bracelet he added to his other wrist.

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Gives Cute Response When Asked About Taylor Swift Wedding Kansas City Chiefs

Of course, Travis and Taylor Swift tied the knot at Madison Square Garden last month in what can fairly be called the most-anticipated wedding of the year ... and a night which Travis says is the best he's ever had.

We still haven't seen photos of Taylor's wedding dress from that night ... though she has flaunted the massive diamond she's constantly sporting on her own ring finger these days.