Maren Morris Gives Insight into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Vows

Maren Morris just revealed some more details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding vows!

The country crooner told PEOPLE in an interview published Saturday that their vows gave "a closer look into their love for each other and their sense of humor."

We previously told you their personal vows were written in little books and lasted about 20 minutes each ... and the pop superstar's sweet words made the NFL star break down in tears!

TMZ broke the news that Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, spoke after the ceremony -- officiated by Adam Sandler -- to invite guests into the reception on the main floor of Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There, guests were entertained with fair-type games that were connected to raffles for some luxury goods, including a designer handbag.

We also told you they had loads of food options, from pasta and sushi to chicken, salads, filet mignon, and a mix of Chinese, Italian, and American favorites. We were also told they had a table of 30 desserts.