Country Singer Maren Morris Tells Donald Trump Supporters 'You Voted For This'
Maren Morris to Trump Voters You Got Bamboozled!!!
Country music star Maren Morris is speaking her mind about what she sees as the failures of the Trump administration, and she doesn't care if she loses fans over it.
According to Maren Morris, if you supported Donald Trump in his presidential elections, you voted for a "dementia ridden, diaper clad, cornball" and "you got bamboozled."
Not only that ... she doesn't feel bad for the MAGA faithful who may feel disillusioned by their leader.
In a TikTok posted Friday, she said, "The is literally the result of ploying and voting for losers."
Morris has expressed her dismay at music becoming so political since she's jumped onto the scene -- something she's benefitted from due to songs like "My Church" -- but she's clearly not shy about her views.
“If you don’t agree with me ... you can’t enjoy my music because of my viewpoints? You’re absolutely allowed to do that,” she said. “But I am only here for an iteration of revolutions around the sun, a couple, and so I do feel like I have sacrificed a lot of my mental health, my financial standing, my family, just because I am so deeply concerned and uncomfortable with the weird status quo of country music.”