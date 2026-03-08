Country Singer Maren Morris Tells Donald Trump Supporters 'You Voted For This'

Country music star Maren Morris is speaking her mind about what she sees as the failures of the Trump administration, and she doesn't care if she loses fans over it.

According to Maren Morris, if you supported Donald Trump in his presidential elections, you voted for a "dementia ridden, diaper clad, cornball" and "you got bamboozled."

Not only that ... she doesn't feel bad for the MAGA faithful who may feel disillusioned by their leader.

In a TikTok posted Friday, she said, "The is literally the result of ploying and voting for losers."

Morris has expressed her dismay at music becoming so political since she's jumped onto the scene -- something she's benefitted from due to songs like "My Church" -- but she's clearly not shy about her views.