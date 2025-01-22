Maren Morris Hits Mexican Beach for Girls' Trip After Eventful 2024

Maren Morris is prioritizing girl time in the aftermath of her divorce and coming out as bisexual ... she's hit up Mexico for some rest and relaxation with her gal pals.

Check it out ... the country singer dons a little black bikini with a white rose detail for a beach trip in Tulum, Mexico on Wednesday.

Maren appears to make the most of the nice weather, lounging beneath a palapa with a couple of friends. She even lights up a cigarette while chatting it up with her fellow vacationers.

It's safe to say she's the epitome of "vacation vibes" right now!!!

Maren's vacay comes after an interesting 2024 for the singer ... when she finalized her divorce from husband Ryan Hurd in January and came out as bisexual months later in June.

As you know, she declared she was "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+" in a Pride Month post on Instagram.

She dipped her toe back into the dating scene last fall ... when she was linked to "Perfect Match" star Justin Assada when she joined him for a scary movie and sushi date. Though, the twosome never publicly confirmed the romance ... and haven't been spotted together in recent months.

So, it would explain why Justin wasn't present for Maren's beach day adventure in Mexico.