Maren Morris Comes Out as Bisexual During Pride Month

Maren Morris has shared a major life update perfectly timed for Pride Month ... announcing some very personal news with her fans online.

The country singer took to Instagram Sunday and shared a series of photos from her "RSVP Redux" tour stop in Phoenix, Arizona -- where she proudly waved a Pride flag at one point during her concert.

Maren confirmed she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community, writing in the caption ... "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈."

This is the first time MM has spoken out about being bisexual, as Maren was previously married to fellow country star Ryan Hurd -- whom she welcomed a son with in March 2020.

She filed for divorce in October 2023 after 5 years of marriage ... with the ex-spouses finalizing their divorce in January 2024. Maren notably hasn't dated anyone following the split.

Prior to all of this, Maren sent shockwaves through the country music scene ... announcing she was done with the genre -- though she later clarified she was just distancing herself from the "toxic parts of it."

She added ... "I'm from Texas, I grew up on all that music, so the way I write, the way I sing, that's what comes out -- whatever genre I’m doing or feature I'm doing."

MM has been outspoken about country music's lack of inclusivity ... previously applauding T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne for coming out as gay.