Brothers Osborne Frontman T.J. Osborne Comes Out as Gay

T.J. Osborne is coming out as gay, and it's a milestone for country music ... he's the first and only openly gay man signed to a major country music label.

The Brothers Osborne frontman came out in an interview with Time Magazine, becoming one of the only country music stars to share their truth in their prime.

While T.J. is making history here, he says coming out isn't too big a deal for him even though he had a few reservations about industry reaction ... telling Time, "I'm very comfortable being gay."

The Brothers Osborne signed to EMI Records Nashville back in 2012, and they've since released 3 studio albums with 7 singles in the country music Top 40 ... despite the success, T.J. says he's curious how he'll be received the next time he performs in a rural town at a county fair.

T.J. says he knew he was gay at young age, and found being closeted isolating and lonely, so he started pouring his emotions into his music. He says he's been out to his friends and family for years, and coronavirus lockdown made him decide it was finally time to come out publicly.