Maren Morris Defends Meghan Markle, Says Several Royals Have Left Family

Meghan Markle has someone in her corner besides Prince Harry -- Maren Morris says the wave of hatred for the Duchess makes no sense, especially considering the royal family's recent history.

The singer admits she hasn't seen the "Harry & Meghan" documentary on Netflix yet, but says she has seen "This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle, specifically, mostly coming from women" ... and she doesn't get it.

Maren unloaded on TikTok, saying ... "People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that’s all that this is. Um, have you seen his family?”

While the new doc has, so far, been light on direct attacks of specific family members, the Sussexes are extremely critical of the royals, as an institution -- blasting it for, at best, unconscious bias ... or, at worst, planting intentional racist attacks against Meghan in the media.

Maren seems to understand exactly why Meghan and Harry dropped their senior royal status and fled to the United States. She pointed out the mistreatment, in her eyes, of King Edward VIII, Queen Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret ... and don't get her started on Princess Diana.

Maren says Harry's mother "didn’t leave her children but she left the family.”

Her point here is ... royals have had beef with the family, and some have even left too -- so, why's everyone so bent over Harry and Meghan leaving?

Her theory is, "We are only living in this time of everything being so front-facing and people getting Netflix documentaries, what have you. This all feels very pointed at one woman as it mostly always has in history."