Harry & Meghan's Chances at King Charles' Coronation Invite in Question

To invite or disinvite -- that's the question facing King Charles as it pertains to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attending his coronation next year ... and there's a lot of opinions.

Now that the couple's Netflix doc is out (at least in part), many have wondered what'll become of the King's big ceremony next Spring -- namely, are the Duke and Duchess going to be asked to come, or on the flip side ... explicitly told they're not welcome?

Several so-called Royal experts have weighed in over the past few days -- and the consensus seems to be ... it depends on what else comes out in their series.

So far, there hasn't really been any real bombshell accusations hurled toward the Royal family that we weren't already aware of. In the first three episodes of 'Harry & Meghan,' the couple has mostly recounted how they met and navigating the U.K. press/Royal life early on.

While the first official trailer seemed to promise some harsh criticism of the senior members -- including Prince William and Charles -- the doc's been relatively mild of late. The second half, which is set to air on Dec. 15, is sure to include more incendiary content ... that is, after they cover Meghan and Harry's first wedding dance, which Netflix teased with a new clip.

Now, if Harry and Meghan go into further detail about their racism allegations relating to their son, Archie, it could easily blow up their chances at being invited to the coronation in May ... which, as of now, is actually scheduled on the kid's 4th birthday to the date.

Unclear whether that was intentional or not, but it certainly seems fishy. At any rate, neither party has officially commented on any plans for Harry and Meg to attend or not ... but some insiders have claimed that Charles' wife, Camilla, has expressed wanting them there.