Maren Morris Says She's Done with Country Music, Blames Toxic Politics

Maren Morris is divorcing herself from the music genre she got famous in -- saying modern-day country music is unrecognizable to her ... and has morphed into pure political posturing.

The singer -- who cut her teeth in country and, for a long time was considered a Nashville darling -- has gone scorched earth on her peers ... this after dropping two new tracks this week that speak to her anger and disillusionment over where things stand in the biz.

In one of the music videos for her new songs, Maren can be seen walking away from a burning town ... and she hit that point home in a follow-up interview with the LA Times.

She says, "I thought I'd like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it's burning itself down without my help." She goes on to say that she feels very distanced from a lot of the stories that mainstream country artists are telling today ... adding she's tried avoiding that.

Maren goes on to say that she's done trying to fit her musical style within the traditional country paradigm -- noting that she finds the entire genre stale and out of touch lately.

She goes for the jugular by saying this ... "After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic."

Maren finishes with this final thought -- "All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music. I call it butt rock."