Maren Morris Shows Off Physique, Sips Coconut in Itty-Bitty Bikini

Maren Morris is clearly feeling herself while away in Mexico for a girls trip ... she's put her fit frame on display in an itty-bitty black bikini.

Check it out ... the country singer looks beyond relaxed while soaking up some vitamin D in a teensy bikini during her vacay in Tulum, Mexico. She's enjoying all the beachside property has to offer, including a fresh coconut ... which she happily sips on while gabbin' with pals.

Maren appears to be coco-nuts for the refreshing treat, having her friends snap a couple pictures of her lounging on a recliner in the sand.

We can't say we blame Maren for wanting to document the vacation moment ... since the tropical fruit makes for quite the entertaining prop.

Though, it's Maren's plump peach that really grabs our attention in these photos.

Thanks to the "Girl" artist's cheek-showing 2-piece, Maren's round rump is perfectly captured in one unfiltered photo ... and we just gotta say, lookin' good, girl!!!

Maren appears to be prioritizing gal time in 2025 ... a year after she finalized her divorce with ex-husband Ryan Hurd and more than 7 months after she publicly came out as bisexual.

She was briefly linked to Netflix reality star Justin Assada late last year ... though, they haven't been spotted together in some time.