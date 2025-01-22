Chloe Bailey Lathers Up for Sexy Swimsuit Snaps on Vacay

Chloe Bailey is leaving little to the imagination with her latest upload to social media ... donning a revealing monokini while catching some rays on vacay.

The singer appears to be enjoying a little rest and relaxation somewhere warm ... posing on a balcony deck for a series of saucy vacation pics -- which she happily shared with her followers.

Chloe is clearly feeling her colorful swimsuit, snapping a number of pouty pics from her lounge chair ... as well as one on top of a red French bulldog statue. Anything can be a photo shoot backdrop if you try hard enough!!!

She adds online ... "come meet me at the pool? 🚿"

Don't mind if we do ...

While Chloe has yet to reveal where she's getting her source of vitamin D, we're guessing she isn't anywhere near the Southeastern U.S. ... where a rare winter storm has hit the Gulf Coast.

A number of Chloe's celeb peers have flocked to tropical locales to wait out the wintry weather ... including Maren Morris, Mary J. Blige, Heidi Klum, among others.