Nicole Scherzinger Heats Up Hawaii in Tiny Bikini & Sarong

Nicole Scherzinger Heats Up Hawaii!!!

Nicole Scherzinger is doing what she does best -- heating things up on her Hawaiian getaway and leaving those January blues in the dust!

The singer was serving up serious beach body goals, rocking a tiny black bikini and sarong cover-up, all while soaking in the stunning ocean views with full confidence.

Nicole was working those angles like a true queen, radiating peace and tranquility in paradise, giving us absolute ferocity in every shot.

ICYDK, Nicole's part Native Hawaiian and was actually born there... so she was all about recharging and reconnecting with her roots, sharing those chill island vibes on IG.

Of course, Nicole’s bikini game is no surprise -- peep the gallery for some of her hottest vacay looks!

