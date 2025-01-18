Celebs Vacaying In Aspen ... Strike A Froze 📸!

When you're a celeb, a winter getaway is key and there's just snow place like Aspen ... IYKYK! Cue the bougie n' fab selfies, lots of hats and furry beanies, and shredding the gnar for days!

In typical Diplo fashion ... the deejay hit the freezing temps shirtless and flexed for a photo, Jennifer Lopez looked cute in the Aspen snow with a hot cup of joe, and Kyle Richards hit the town and snapped a pic with her oldest daughter Farrah.

Model Heidi Klum never holds back from a PDA moment with hubby Tom Kaulitz, and this pic of the two lovebirds on the mountaintops is no different 😘!

Actress Rebel Wilson enjoyed a day of snow polo with her wife Ramona Agruma -- both ladies lookin' cool in some sunnies.