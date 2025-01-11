Celebs Getting Fit Who'd You Rather?!

Whether you're looking for some fitness inspo, or if you just want to see some sexy stars getting a jumpstart to their summer bods ... well you've come to the right place 💪! As you swipe through these fit celebs, who would rather break a sweat with?

Singers Rita Ora and Nicole Scherzinger struck nearly identical poses with their free weights, but which toned-arm hottie are you puttin' all your money on?

Check out swimmer-singer Cody Simpson and actor Sam Asghari whippin' themselves into shape. Both gents shared flexin' photos on social media, but which stud is winning the chains 'n gains?

It was leg day for soccer hunk Cristiano Ronaldo ... and rapper Meg Thee Stallion may be 'Savage' but her toned legs definitely ain't average, but which strong star is getting your vote?

Comin' thru swingin', former pro footballer Eric Decker and actor Matthew Lillard hit the pickleball court with purpose, but which action-shot has you scream-ing for more?!