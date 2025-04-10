Christina Haack & Christopher Larocca Seen in New Series of Sexy Photos

Christina Haack continued her PDA-filled vacation with her new man, Christopher Larocca ... but this time the lovebirds toned it down from the other day when they were snapped in a boob-grabbing series of photos.

The HGTV star has been hanging out with Larocca -- the Network Connex CEO -- in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for the past several days... spending every waking moment together, and they just can't keep their hands off each other.

As you know, Christina split with her husband, Joshua Hall, last summer and filed for divorce. Now she's clearly moved on with Christopher.

TMZ obtained fresh photos of Christina and Christopher holding hands while going for a stroll in Cabo today. In the pics, the pair seem very comfy chatting and sitting on twin lounge chairs near a pool.

Christina is also seen with her arm resting on Christopher's back as they walk somewhere. Check out the full set of photos to get a good look at their budding relationship, which, after this week, seems to be moving in overdrive.

Yesterday, TMZ ran a slew of photos of the couple and they steamed up the camera lens. Christopher was photographed grabbing a couple of handfuls of Christina's breasts as she leaned back against him at an outdoor cocktail bar in Cabo. At another point, Christina was pictured turning around and kissing Christopher.