Christina Haack Lists Nashville Home for $4.5M, Josh Hall Has to Move Out

Christina Haack has put her Nashville-area home on the market ... and now her estranged husband Josh Hall has to pack his bags and move out.

Christina listed the modern farmhouse-style 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom pad in Franklin, Tennessee on Thursday for a whopping $4.5 million.

Christina bought the home, which has frequently been featured on HGTV's "Christina in the Country," for $2.5 million in 2021.

The home and property are stunning! The house has 5,000 square feet of living space and features a pool and a hot tub ... and a barn and a fenced-in area for animals.

The property paints a picture of happier times for Christina and Josh, who are now tangled in a bitter divorce battle.

As we reported earlier this month, court docs revealed a temporary agreement during their divorce in which Christina gets full possession of their Newport Beach, California home and Nashville apartment ... and Josh gets access to Christina's house in Tennessee, which has been available for Josh whenever he wants -- as long as it’s not rented out to anyone else.