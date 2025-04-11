Erik and Lyle Menendez in Court for Resentencing

update

12:30 PM PT -- Mark Geragos is getting pissed prosecutors have been presenting their case for more than 2 hours without, in his opinion, addressing what the hearing is all about -- the law and how it pertains to resentencing his clients.

Erik and Lyle's attorney also called out the D.A.'s Office for flashing bloody crime scene photos in court, which he says is traumatizing Menendez family members in court to support the brothers.

They just broke for lunch.

Erik and Lyle Menendez were in court Friday morning as prosecutors tried to yank their bid for freedom from the judge, and the body language of the brothers was telling.

Erik and Lyle joined remotely from the prison and could be seen on camera. Eric looked buff and was nervously biting his nails. Lyle looked tired and put on his reading glasses as proceedings began.

The new D.A., Nathan Hochman, was in court and ready to bear, allowing his trial prosecutor to tell the judge the prior D.A. petitioned to have Erik and Lyle resentenced because he was down by double-digit numbers in the polls and thought he won votes by embracing the brothers.

It's basically the same story Hochman has been telling for months ... that the brothers have not entirely owned what they did -- never admitting their claim they feared for their lives was a lie.

There were moments when Erik and Lyle looked at each other in disgust as prosecutors spoke, shaking their heads.

Cooper Koch, who played Erik in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," walked into the courtroom with his boyfriend ... and Erik's wife, Tammi Menendez was also there with Erik's adopted daughter, Talia.

Erik and Lyle's lawyer, Mark Geragos, has not yet spoken.