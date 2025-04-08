Sirhan Sirhan Attorney Says Hochman Has Facts Wrong in Menendez Comparison

Sirhan Sirhan's lawyer is calling out Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman ... saying the new D.A. is getting some bad information about RFK's alleged assassin.

Hochman's been trying to use the Sirhan case to keep the Menendez Brothers behind bars in their bid for freedom ... but Sirhan's attorney tells us Hochman is confused about some basic facts.

Angela Berry, who represents Sirhan, tells TMZ ... Hochman is pushing a common misperception about Sirhan when he says Sirhan admitted to the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and then later claimed his innocence, and she says Hochman is making an unfair comparison to Erik and Lyle.

Sirhan's attorney says her client's parole transcript reflects that he doesn't remember the details of the RFK shooting ... despite what she claims Hochman's been saying in news conferences about the Menendez case.

What's more, Berry says it's frustrating to hear Hochman perpetuate misconceptions about Sirhan's alleged confession ... she says he's maintained innocence for 5 decades and now Hochman is helping a false narrative become reality.

She says Sirhan has never flat-out admitted he shot RFK ... she says he remembers being at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles the night RFK was shot in 1968 and remembers holding the gun and being restrained by people after he emerged from his blackout ... but that's it.

Sirhan's attorney says in 2018 a doctor claimed Sirhan suffered from PTSD from when he was a child in war-torn Palestine and, as a result, his short-term memory was impacted.

Hochman's arguing Sirhan being denied parole by Governor Gavin Newsom a couple years ago means the Menendez brothers should get the same treatment ... but legal teams for Erik, Lyle and Sirhan all say it's an apples-to-oranges comparison.