Menendez Family Holds Press Conference

Play video content

Erik and Lyle Menendez's family members are holding another rally to support the incarcerated brothers ... and, it's aimed at calling out District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Family representatives for the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition are set to speak in just a few minutes outside D.A. Hochman's office in Downtown L.A. According to a press release, the group is set to discuss Hochman's "relentless fixation on the past, as he continues to dismiss who Erik and Lyle are today."

Before the press conference even began, citizens gathered on the street overlooking the area to show support for the brothers ... bringing signs and wearing shirts calling for justice for Erik and Lyle.

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition also released a statement reiterating that they will stick by the brothers' side until the Menendez's come home ... and, they doubled down on the dislike for the D.A. by claiming once again that he's trying to "ignore and silence victims of sexual abuse."

As you know ... D.A. Hochman has already said he's turning down the brothers' resentencing request -- calling them out for numerous lies they told in the aftermath of killing their parents and claiming their failure to retract the falsehoods makes it easy for him to shoot down the hearing.

Play video content This is Gavin Newsom

Worth noting ... California Governor Gavin Newsom has already asked the parole board to look at the case -- so, the resentencing hearing wasn't really necessary anyway. Erik and Lyle will go in front of the parole board in June, Newsom recently revealed.

Play video content TMZ.com

We spoke with Mark Geragos -- Erik and Lyle's attorney who also cohosts our "2 Angry Men" podcast -- and, he blasted Hochman for recycling talking points from the 1990s and for failing to acknowledge the brothers did in fact cop to some of their lies during the trial.