Menendez Brothers' Family Rips L.A. County D.A., Say He's Disrespecting Victims

The Menendez brothers' relatives, who are also victims in their murder case, are ripping L.A. County D.A. Nathan Hochman ... claiming he's being hostile, dismissive and patronizing.

Erik and Lyle's cousin Tamara Goodell laid out the family's issues with Hochman in a formal complaint to the United States Attorney's Office Civil Division ... blasting L.A.'s new top prosecutor for allegedly violating their rights as victims.

In the complaint, obtained by TMZ, Goodell claims Hochman is re-traumatizing the family now that he's sinking his teeth into their case.

She points to a recent meeting between Hochman and two dozen Menendez family members, claiming Hochman ignored their concerns and verbally and emotionally re-traumatized them by shaming them for allegedly not listening to his public press briefings.

The family claims Hochman created an intimidating and bullying atmosphere with a hostile, dismissive and patronizing tone ... leaving them feeling distressed and humiliated.

What's more, Goodell claims Hochman made the meeting about himself rather than the victims ... turning the sit-down into a lecture about how he was being treated, rather than taking the opportunity to hear out the victims and respect their voices.

She says the "lack of compassion was palpable" during the meeting and the family left feeling not only ignored, but also intimidated and re-victimized.

Erik and Lyle's cousin claims Hochman is violating the family's rights under Marsy's Law ... which protects the rights of crime victims.

Specifically, the family says Hochman's dismissive, aggressive, and shaming behavior is a direct violation of their rights to be treated with fairness and respect and be free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse.

The complaint comes on the heels of Hochman's latest press conference, where he said the Menendez brothers should not be resentenced because they haven't shown remorse for the murders, or copped to all the lies they told to cover their tracks.