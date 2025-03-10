L.A. County D.A. to Weigh In on Resentencing Menendez Brothers

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman will hold a news conference Monday at 10 AM PT on resentencing the Menendez brothers ... what's curious is that resentencing is now irrelevant.

Sources say Hochman is expected to take a stand on whether Erik and Lyle should be resentenced, but the hearing that was scheduled for later this month has been pushed, and it's unlikely it will ever happen.

Play video content TMZ.com

As we reported, Cali Governor Gavin Newsom has taken the reins and asked the California Board of Parole Hearings to evaluate the Menendez brothers to determine if they pose a danger to society. The Board will issue its findings and send that on to the Governor, who will then determine if Erik and Lyle should go free.

As for why the resentencing hearing is now irrelevant ... even if the judge resentenced Erik and Lyle, the case would then go to the Parole Board to determine if they have been rehabilitated and if they pose a danger to society, and the findings would be sent on to Newsom. Since that is already being done, there's no need for a resentencing hearing.

Newsom just announced Monday he's proposing new regulations that will make it easier for the Parole Board to assess whether prisoners are suitable for parole, which may be good news for Erik and Lyle.