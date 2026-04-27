Mike Vrabel Already Back With Patriots Team After Weekend Of 'Counseling'

Mike Vrabel was back at the Patriots' facility in Foxborough on Monday, just two days after he missed the final day of the NFL Draft to begin "counseling" ... amid the Dianna Russini scandal.

Vrabel, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, was at work on Monday ... seemingly going about his business as usual.

After missing Day 3 of the NFL draft to be with his family, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is back at work with the team today. pic.twitter.com/y1zhwJvHpR @AdamSchefter

Of course, on Thursday, the 50-year-old head coach announced he was going to seek help, though he never specified why.

"As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them. In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend," the coach said.

The statement came just hours before new photographs were posted showing the coach and reporter kissing at a bar in 2020.

We also published pics from 2024, showing Vrabel and Russini at a Mississippi casino, just days after he was fired by the Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel was in the Pats' war room on Thursday and Friday -- the first two days of the NFL Draft -- and was absent on Saturday for rounds 4 through 7.

It's unclear if Vrabel is done with counseling or if he plans to resume it at some point.