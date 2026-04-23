Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini's Kissing Photos From 2020 Surface
Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini Cozy Bar Pics From 2020 Reveal History Goes Way Back!!!
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini's Arizona hangout raised plenty of eyebrows ... but turns out, that was just a rerun.
Newly released photos from March 2020, obtained by Page Six, show the now Patriots head coach and the former NFL reporter looking very cozy -- and at one point kissing -- at a dimly lit SoHo bar in NYC ... and yeah, this doesn’t scream quick drink between colleagues.
The two are posted up side by side under red lights, leaning in close and locked into conversation. They're handsy ... at one point holding hands while Vrabel also has his hand on Russini's thigh and holding her arm. Not exactly subtle.
At the time, Vrabel was coaching the Tennessee Titans and has been married to his wife, Jen, since 1999. Russini, meanwhile, was covering the NFL for ESPN and hadn't yet married Kevin Goldschmidt (they tied the knot later that year and now have two kids).
Fast forward to now ... these pics are blowing up because the two were recently spotted together in Arizona, sparking major buzz and playing a role in Russini's exit from The Athletic.
Russini released a statement last week stating she resigned from The Athletic ... saying she has handled her responsibilities with "professionalism and dedication" throughout her career ... and she stands by every story featuring her byline.
Meanwhile, Vrabel told reporters Tuesday that he's had "difficult conversations" with his loved ones and the New England Patriots amid this scandal. Vrabel is planning to sit out Day 3 of the NFL Draft to seek counseling ... hitting pause on football while his off-field drama keeps making headlines.