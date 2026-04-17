Dianna Russini Rescues Elderly Man and His Dog From a Car Crash

Play video content Video: Dianna Russini Reportedly Rescues Elderly Man and His Dog From a Car Crash Boyd A. Loving

Dianna Russini should probably change her LinkedIn bio to "Good Samaritan" ... because that might be her new career path.

Just one day after resigning from The Athletic, Russini reportedly rescued an elderly man and his dog from a car crash in Wyckoff, NJ ... according to Page Six.

An eyewitness told the outlet she was driving on the same road when the wreck happened, and stopped to help.

Police Lt. Joseph Soto told the local Patch affiliate that a 17-year-old in a Honda Civic turned left onto Cedar Hill Avenue from Sicomac Avenue and collided with a Jeep.

Soto told the outlet the Jeep turned onto its side from the impact, trapping its 73-year-old driver and a dog in the car.

TMZ obtained video from the crash scene ... and you can see there was some decent damage done to both vehicles.

The eyewitness told Page Six Russini was reportedly with "a tall man" who lifted her onto the Jeep, where she was allegedly able to open the door.

The insider explained ... "She and the other guy pulled the driver and his dog out of the Jeep."

The Patch report didn't mention anything about passersby pulling the elderly man and the dog from the car ... but it did say he was taken to be evaluated at a local hospital after complaining about head and shoulder pain.

Authorities told Patch that the dog seemed healthy and went home with one of the driver's friends.

This alleged act of heroism comes hot on the heels of Russini stepping down from her job as an NFL insider ... after she was caught on camera cozying up to Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.