Tori Spelling SUV Crash Scene Caught on Camera, Actress Seen Screaming

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Tori Spelling's terrifying vehicle accident was a lot worse than originally thought ... and TMZ has obtained new video that shows the brutal aftermath.

Check out the footage ... it begins with the "90120" actress standing with a police officer near her kids after a car collided with her gray SUV in Temecula, California last Thursday.

The up-close video also shows both parties arguing over who's responsible for the crash ... and shows the wreckage littering the roadway. You can see a large chuck torn from the frame of one vehicle and the front end of the other person's car smashed in like an accordion.

On Tuesday, Tori posted an Instagram video in which she talked about the accident, saying "guardian angels were definitely with" her, four of her kids and three of their friends, all of whom were hospitalized.

She also claimed the other driver was "speeding" and blew a red light before careening toward her SUV. Seeing this, Tori said she made a hard left turn to avoid as "much impact on the children as possible," adding the collision still caused her SUV to spin out.

All eight people in the vehicle were rushed by ambulance to the hospital, where they were treated for bruises, contusions and possible concussions.

Luckily, nobody was killed, most likely because of Tori's quick thinking behind the wheel, sources tell us, which prevented the situation from turning more serious.