Tori Spelling Spends Easter With Kids After Scary Car Crash

Tori Spelling spent Easter with her children after everyone was released from the hospital following their scary car crash ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... she kept things low-key Sunday in Temecula, CA enjoying a quiet, relaxing holiday with her kids. We're told the family's been spending time in the area while the kids are on spring break.

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Our sources say Tori, her kids and the other passengers involved were all released from the hospital by Thursday night and are recovering from cuts, bruises and some soreness.

We broke the story ... the crash went down Thursday when deputies responded to a collision involving two vehicles.

Tori was behind the wheel with seven kids -- four of her own and three of their friends -- when another driver allegedly sped through a red light and slammed into them.

Video shows Tori speaking with cops at the scene ... appearing shaken but fueled by adrenaline.

All eight occupants were transported to the hospital by ambulances and treated for injuries including bruises, contusions and possible concussions.